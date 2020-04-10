A quarter of hotels in Spain’s Costa del Sol are predicted to be closed down amid Covid-19

THE President of the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol predicts that a quarter of hotels situated in Malaga, will be closed down due to administration, when the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.

Luis Callejon Sune, issued a statement to the Sur which said: “This volume of hotels will never be able to lift their heads again.”

-- Advertisement --

Callejon Sune warned that: “The sector depends on the arrival of tourists and this will not occur the next day or the weeks following the end of the confinement in Spain.”

Spain has come to a realisation that this year’s season will be an all time low, as other countries are weeks behind with regards to the pandemic and may have a loss of income once the lockdown phase is over.

The Aechos president believes it is essential for tests to be carried out on the entire world population, to determine who is immune to the virus, who is positive and who is asymptomatic.

The Costa del Sol hospital industry however have come to unite during unprecedented times, with agreements put in place by hotels, restaurants, beach bars and travel agencies, among others, to start working together to recover, he said: “We have achieved something unusual.

“For the first time we have parked the egos and the sector is one, with the strength of sustainability, in an initiative that will mark a before and after.”





The industry also relies heavily on airlines which could be grounded until June.