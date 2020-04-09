WATCH: Plug pulled on pool party in Spain’s Canary Islands

GUARDIA CIVIL pulled the plug on a pool party in the Canary Islands earlier today for violating the coronavirus lockdown.

-- Advertisement --

Officers reported two Italians living in Spain for taking part in the gathering at an apartment complex in Puerto Rico in Gran Canaria and are working to identify the five or so others who also joined in the fun, but who quickly scuttled indoors when the Guardia showed up.

The Local Police force called in the Guardia for support after receiving a report that a bunch of people had gathered at the pool to sunbathe, drink and listen to music despite the State of Alarm regulations on social distancing.

Both Italians now face fines of between €601 and €30,000 the Guardia pointed out, reminding the public that this “irresponsible” behaviour represents a risk both for the people involved and for others.