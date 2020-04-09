WATCH: Nurse shows how quickly germs can spread even when wearing gloves

A nurse has taken to social media to demonstrate how quickly and easily we can spread germs during Covid-19 pandemic, even when wearing gloves.

Within seconds, viewers can see cross contamination taking place, as “germs” are transferred from her fingers, to a mobile phone, and to her face.

The nurse is urging people to watch and share, and hopefully learn how to keep risks to a minimum.

Nurse shows just how fast germs can spread even IF you're wearing gloves, and explains how to do it RIGHT 🚨EVERYONE needs to see this nurse make a great point in a BRILLIANT way, especially at the very END! 🚨Follow Occupy Democrats for more. Zveřejnil(a) Occupy Democrats dne Neděle 5. dubna 2020



