Volunteers working non-stop to produce personal protection materials on Spain’s Costa Almeria

VOLUNTEERS in Cuevas del Almanzora have been working non-stop since the start of the State of Alarm to produce personal protection materials for coronavirus frontline workers.

Between them they have now made more than 3,000 masks and 1,000 face screens.

Six Cuevas residents with 3-D printers are producing the face screens using materials supplied by the council, local businesses and members of the public. The screens have been given out to the health centres, police, Civil Protection and banks, among others, in Cuevas itself.

They have also been sent to hospitals and health centres in Murcia region and to hospitals elsewhere in Spain, including Marbella, Malaga, Badajoz and Barcelona.

Some of the Cuevas-made screens have even gone to the UK, specifically to the Royal Berkshire hospital in Reading.

The masks are being produced at home by a sizeable group of locals. Cuevas Civil Protection has this week been delivering the masks to the municipal medical centre, the residence for the elderly and to any residents who need them.

Cuevas Council issued a heartfelt thanks to all the local volunteers for their important work and for doing their bit to defeat coronavirus, as well as to health professionals, Local Police and Guardia Civil officers and to Civil Protection.





Also to “all citizens for collaborating in such an essential way by staying at home.”