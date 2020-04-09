Village in Spain’s Costa Almeria grieving for three local lads killed in car accident

THE tiny village of Nacimiento is grieving for three local lads who died in a tragic car accident on Wednesday.

According to press reports their vehicle came off the road just before 4pm on the AL-4403 at the entrance to the municipality and fell down a ravine.

The mayor of the village of less than 500 inhabitants, Herminia Uroz lglesias, announced on the council’s Facebook page that she had declared three days of official morning starting today Thursday “for our young and beloved neighbours” and that the Town Hall flags are flying at half-mast and with a black ribbon.

“We join in the terrible pain of their families and the grief for the loss of their loved ones, or are also our own”, the local authority stated, while urging those who knew the accident victims to respect the coronavirus crisis lockdown restrictions on movement.

“Due to the exceptional circumstances of the state of alarm we inform you that you cannot come to the village to say a final farewell”, the council said.

"Pray from your homes."




