Veteran TV host Paul O’Grady says he thinks he has Covid-19 and is fighting it with homemade vinegar concoction

Veteran TV host Paul O’Grady believes he has coronavirus and is putting his faith in a homeopathic treatment.

THE 64-year-old is mixing up a concoction of cider vinegar, garlic, rosemary, lemongrass, parsley and a bay leaf.

There is no evidence to support the benefits of the treatment in fighting Covid-19, but O’Grady is giving it a go anyway.

The telly and radio favourite is in the ‘at-risk group,’ and last month he was forced to temporarily step back from his show on Radio 2 due to fears of contracting the virus.

He told BBC London presenter Gaby Roslin, 55, that he’s “alright now” but last week had flu like symptoms but “just got on with it” because he didn’t have a temperature.

“That was when the heating had gone so it was minus two down here and freezing and I thought someone had got it in for me. I’m fine now.”

Asked if he thought he’d had Covid-19 he said, “Most definitely,” but pointed out there’s also colds and flus, so “you’ve got to tell yourself and learn the difference.”



