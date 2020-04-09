Unattainable Luxury of the Hotel George V Paris

At the very heart of a specific shopping district, demarked by the Champs-Elysees, the Avenue Marceau and the Avenue Montaigne sits the art-deco Hotel George V. Opened in 1928 and since 1999 a Four Seasons property the famed and fabulous Hotel George V is further embellished each week by 9000 fresh flowers. Classical French furnishings, Louis the sixteenth and Napoleonic, 17th century Flemish Tapestries and illuminated by 18th-century Florentine Chandeliers. A fabulous Spa, swimming pool, fitness rooms and a hairdresser will set you up for those essential shopping excursions. Step into a world designed and curated for a most special person, a guest.

185 luxuriously appointed guest rooms. 59 suites many with iconic views across the skyline of the city synonymous with romance. The public rooms or in the language of the Hotel George V the Salons, are enriched with wood panelling sourced from a Norman Chateau and warmed by antique fireplaces.

At the beating heart of the hotel are three world-renowned restaurants, Le Cinq, Le George and L’Orangerie with a wine cellar to die for. Sommelier and Restaurant Director Eric Beaumard was responsible for creating Le Cinq’s 50,000-bottle wine cellar and has overseen its daily operations since it opened in 1999. He readily admits, however, that the restaurant has surpassed all his expectations: “Le Cinq has been one of Paris’s best restaurants for the past 10 years. Everything was and still is present in the Hotel and the restaurant to create a unique experience for gastronomy”

‘Le Cinq’ is acknowledged with Three Michelin Rosettes, led by Chef Christian Le Squer. ‘Le Cinq’ exemplifies French gastronomical cuisine with just 65 covers. Signature dishes such as deep-water sea scallops browned in Colombo spices, boulgour style cauliflower with carica fruit. Young partridge, duck mallard and grouse pithivier flavoured with chestnut honey, autumn fruits, Armagnac gravy, simply make the taste buds quiver.

‘Le George’ is a Mediterranean-style restaurant with 64 covers inside though Le George expands in the warmer months with outdoor seating and is led by Simone Zanoni appointed in September 2016 Chef of Le George. Simone Zanoni aimed to create a journey of flavours for guests through his cuisine and hospitality. Preserving the highly successful menu, he has gradually enriched a selection of dishes with his own influences and inspirations such as the signature Le George V onion tarte tatin with parmesan sorbet. In February 2017 Simone Zanoni was awarded his first Michelin Rosette for Le George’s restaurant.

‘L’Orangerie’ has indoor seating for 20 and expands outdoor with the warmer weather. Led by chef Alan Taudon who moved to Hotel George V, Paris with Christian Le Squer, supporting him as Sous-Chef and assuming the role of Head of Research & Development at Le Cinq Restaurant. Alan’s close collaboration with Le Squer earned Le Cinq its third Michelin star in 2016. “Successfully marrying contrasting tastes, the cuisine is balanced and feminine, with healthy dishes enhanced by bold flavours offering sharp and distinctive aromas and tastes, allowing ingredients to speak for themselves.”

Sadly even the Four Seasons Hotel George V Paris is closed due to the Coronavirus Crisis and is not expected to reopen until May 2020. The Covid-19 is indiscriminate.

Take care.




