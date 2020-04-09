UK lockdown restrictions UNLIKELY to be relaxed next week hints Government

THE UK government has hinted that the lockdown restrictions are unlikely to be relaxed next week, while urging the public to remain indoors over the Easter weekend.

In a press announcement today, the UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he recovers from Covid-19 in hospital, stated that: “The measures will have to stay in place until we’ve got the evidence that clearly shows we’ve moved beyond the peak.”

He acknowledged that these restrictions are “taking their toll, day in day out, on people’s livelihoods, quality of life and people’s mental health,” and said he will review the evidence next week.

The announcement follows Nicola Sturgeon’s interview with Sky News, where she said: “I don’t think there is any possibility, any likelihood, of these lockdown measures being lifted immediately, or even imminently.”

The government is scheduled to review the measures next week, however, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden warned against any relaxation decision. Today’s statement reveals that the government is unlikely to rush to relax lockdown restrictions until it’s safe to do so.



