Traffic Wardens Swap Out Tickets for Food Boxes During Coronavirus Pandemic

Traffic wardens in Kent have swapped out their fine tickets for food boxes and are delivering them to the public during the pandemic.

Due to panic buying and the lockdown measures it has become hard for some vulnerable people to get the supplies they need – particularly those who have been told to self-isolate at home for months and are reliant on others to ensure they have enough food.

So traffic wardens with Sevenoaks District Council have started delivering essential food boxes to residents who require them.

Councillor Lesley Dyball said: “In these uncertain times, we are taking on new roles to support older and vulnerable residents who cannot leave the house during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I am really proud that our traffic wardens have stepped up to provide a lifeline to those in greatest need.”

Despite this change of role, parking in the district will not be going unmonitored. However, wardens will be limiting their number of patrols for illegal parkers.



