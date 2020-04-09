Theatre curtain to remain down until late August in Spain’s Mallorca

Even assuming the lockdown restrictions are no longer in place by the summer, the curtain at Palma’s Principal theatre will remain down until the second half of August, the board of trustees has announced.

The board said the plan is to start a new season rolling with a summer festival which will include as many as possible of the shows which should have been on this spring and which have had to be cancelled because of the health crisis.

The board has also approved an “emergency” rescue plan for Mallorca’s theatre sector, which envisages increasing its own productions and co-productions with different municipal theatres for this autumn.

The idea is to support the island’s theatre companies, which have all been hit by the state of alarm suspension of all cultural activities, and at the same time to build links with municipal theatres.