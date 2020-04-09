Tesco Boss Blames the Middle Class for Panic Buying During Crisis in UK

Tesco has blamed southern middle class people for the bulk of panic-buying during the coronavirus crisis.

The supermarket has claimed that panic buying and stockpiling has been less of an issue in areas outside the south of England.

-- Advertisement --

The retail giant’s sales jumped by almost a third, with Londoners hoarding most goods, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Chief executive Dave Lewis said: “These buyers tend to be more affluent customers, and whilst we saw uplifts everywhere, the biggest uplifts were in the south of England.

“We saw some very interesting behaviours in the stockpiling, and these behaviours informed some of the decisions we have taken.”

Iceland Foods boss Richard Walker stated last month that ‘not everyone can afford to stockpile.’

Tesco have also been struggling to meet the demand of deliveries to peoples homes, despite increasing delivery spots by a fifth.





Yesterday Waitrose urged customers to do their shopping in stores if they are able in order to prioritise people who can’t leave home for their online shopping.