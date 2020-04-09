Stay-at-homes still visited Calpe

DESPITE would-be tourists flouting lockdown, other Calpe regulars are staying at home.

Sergio Larroca, an 11-year-old, had to spend Easter at his Aranjuez home instead of Calpe where his great-grandparents bought a house many years ago.

And because Sergio could not go to Calpe, he brought Calpe to Aranjuez, recreating the church from cardboard and using Lego minifigures for the Holy Week processions.

“Calpe is part of our family and normally we would be in the Old Town watching the processions,” his mother Susana Gomez told the Spanish media.

Sergio and his family were by no means the only regular visitors to Calpe who stayed at home this Easter.

The Rubio-Iniesta family from Albacete visit Calpe each Easter and summer, Jose Antonio Rubio revealed in an interview with El Digital de Albacete.

This year is no different and after packing their suitcase they arrived in the town without going any further than their terrace.





This has been hung with a backdrop of Calpe drawn by Jose Antonio’s daughters Marta and Valeria who with liberal applications of suntan lotion from their mother, Marian, and a soundtrack of surf and seagulls had an Easter holiday after all.

“The best way to share lockdown is with laughter,” Jose Antonio declared.