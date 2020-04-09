Spain’s lockdown could last until 29th May if it follows China’s strategy to combat Covid-19

Today, Spain’s President Pedro Sanchez has hinted that it’s highly probable that the State of Alarm will have to be extended for another 15 days after the 26th April.

However, experts believe that if Sanchez, continues to follow China’s strategy to combat coronavirus (Covid-19), the country’s lockdown is actually more likely to last until the 29th May to avoid a second wave of infections.

José Luis Ábalos, the country’s Head of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, however warned today that lifting the State of Alarm does not mean “life returning to normal”.

Adding to his comments, Sanchez stated: “Our way of life now won’t change until we find a vaccine”. He also stated that he would put the decision of when to lift the State of Alarm restrictions in the hands of the country’s scientists and experts.

When the Government is ready to relax the State of Alarm, experts believe there will be a gradual lifting of the restrictions and movement of citizens will be controlled when outside the home, in order to control the spread of the virus. For example, a certificate of health with a passport of immunity will probably be needed to move freely throughout the country.

On BBC 2’s Newsnight, Spain’s Exterior Minister Arantxa González Laya, recently revealed Sanchez’s plan for when the restrictions are gradually lifted. It includes compulsory use of face masks and disinfectant, as well as mass testing to find out who has and hasn’t yet had the disease, and who has immunity. Technology will also be employed to track the movements of its citizens to control the spread of the disease. Public gatherings are also unlikely to happen for a while.



