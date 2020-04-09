Spain’s government to approve emergency measures for the self-employed in Andalucia during Covid-19 pandemic

THE Junta de Andalucia is set to approve an emergency measure for those registered as self-employed during the Coronavirus crisis.

They will make a one-off payment of €300 to those self-employed in Andalucia, who have not been able to benefit from the emergency measures for autónomos workers previously announced by the central government.

-- Advertisement --

The Junta has set aside €40 million to pay for the initiative, which is expected to benefit around 140,000 self-employed workers in the region.

The payment covers roughly the minimum monthly social security quota for self-employed workers.

Although the measure was only announced on Wednesday with full details to follow at a later date, it is expected that presenting a signed declaration and proof of payment of the April social security quota will suffice.

The region of Andalucia has 538,000 self-employed but many of these are expected to benefit from other central government measures instead, where their activities have been the most affected by the economic shutdown.

Among central government measures announced for those worst hit is the possibility to claim an unemployment benefit during the State of Alarm if work has been suspended or income has fallen by 75 per cent because of the crisis.



