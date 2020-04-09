Spain’s Costa del Sol starts Easter weekend with more than 50 per cent of Covid-19 positive cases in hospital

SPAIN’S Costa del Sol starts Easter weekend with more than 50 per cent of those diagnosed with coronavirus (Covid-19) in hospital.

The latest official figures from Andalucia’s health authorities reveal that Malaga has a total of 2,074 people now diagnosed with Covid-19 – 68 more than yesterday. Of the total people diagnosed with the disease, 1,158 are hospitalised. In addition, 111 of those are receiving intensive care treatment.

-- Advertisement --

The Covid-19 death toll on the Costa del Sol now stands at 147, including the seven people who died from the disease yesterday. However, 355 people have recovered from the disease in the province to date.