Spain’s Costa Del Sol hospital hires 560 more health professionals to battle coronavirus

THE Regional Hospital of Malaga has announced that it has hired 560 more health professionals to reinforce its workforce to help battle the coronavirus (Covid-19). The figure includes health professionals across the board, from nurses to doctors, to better deal with the increasing numbers of Covid-19 patients needing hospital treatment.

As well as hiring extra staff, the hospital is continuing with its contingency plan to make extra space and beds available for Covid-19 patients. To make additional space, it will temporarily transfer various specialty procedures and operations, as well as certain wards like maternity and infants, to other centres in the province, such as Hospital CHIP y Vithas Málaga.