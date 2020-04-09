Spain to start clinical trial on how to stop health workers contracting Covid-19

A CLINICAL trial on how to protect Spain’s health workers from the coronavirus will begin shortly, the Health Ministry has announced.

More than 19,000 health workers have tested Covid-19 positive since the beginning of the outbreak – 15 per cent of all cases in Spain.

A 10th have been hospitalised and a fifth have recovered.

In light of the risks health personnel face on a daily basis, Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa has confirmed the country will soon begin a clinical trial on how to stop frontline workers from becoming infected. The Clinical Trial for the Prevention of Coronavirus Infection in Health Workers (Epicos), will study 4,000 health workers at all levels, from dozens of hospitals in 13 regions in Spain.

Illa said it is the largest trial of its kind in Europe.

The Spanish Medicines Agency has reportedly received 120 proposals for trials in the last few weeks, 21 of which are already approved and underway.