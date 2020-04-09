Spain Says They Are Yet “To Flatten The Curve” And That the State of Alarm Could Be Extended Until May 10!

THE Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, insists that we are yet “to flatten the curve.”

The Spanish government is fearful that measures of confinement and social distancing will be too relaxed as people have begun to talk about the next phase in the crisis with such enthusiasm. The transition or de-escalation of strict security measures, according to experts, cannot be too relaxed as this will only take the nation a step backwards and cause another spike in illnesses and the over-saturation of hospitals.

“Our obligation is to plan the next possible scenarios, but for now we still remain in the same phase which is trying to flatten the curve of infection. This is a hard phase, which we are yet to overcome. Tomorrow the President will ask for an extension to the State of Alarm which will last until April 26. We don’t know if it will be necessary, in accordance to what we hear back from experts, to extend this again. However, nothing is out of the question,” explained Salvador Illa. As a matter of fact, Pedro Sanchez laid out the groundwork for the possibility of another extension in May.

Experts believe before beginning the de-escalation period, which in itself will take months, it is necessary to study the results the seroprevalence study (a study measuring the level of a pathogen in a population) to know whether what percentage of the population is immune.

The first results of this will derive from testing at least 62,400 people from all communities and provinces via random selection, however these results will not be known until May. The study will be conducted by the Carlos III Health Institute in collaboration with the INE.

Apart from being the first study of its kind, on a European and worldwide level, there is also a ground-breaking clinical trial which aims at preventing the spread of disease amongst healthcare professions is expected to begin in the next few days in a total of 62 hospitals in 13 different autonomous communities involving over 4,000 healthcare professional.



