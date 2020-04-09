Private School Teacher Jayne Taylor hits out that not all private schools on Spain’s Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca are sitting on their backside

Private Teacher Jayne Taylor sets the record straight that not all private schools are sitting back and taking the cash

Some private schools recently in Spain on both the Costa Del Sol and Costa Blanca have recently been criticised by parents for simply shutting schools but still demanding the fees.

This made hard working private school teacher and Euro Weekly News feel the need to explain it’s not all private schools as she explained how her school was still teaching and how, she told the us:

-- Advertisement --

“I am a teacher at another private school and I have to assure you that my colleagues and I are working very hard every day. We give virtual classes, actual teaching of core subjects, we also give homework and we do the marking too. On top of that we are still planning on a daily, weekly, monthly and yearly basis. We are not sitting at home on our bottoms doing nothing. We are also preparing school reports and making things possible for parents to talk to teachers. It therefore upsets me to see the article that was written, not all private schools are the same. I feel for the parents of the children at the school in the article and understand completely, but please, this is not the same for every school. I would appreciate it if you would post this reply on behalf of all the schools that are doing their best to continue educating children during this difficult time, Many thanks”

It seems more school owners have more decency than others and we the EWN congratulate all those teachers and schools making the effort especially at a time when fees must be harder to find.