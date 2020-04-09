Police Rescue Dog & Arrest Man for Repeatedly Throwing Pet into Canal

An abused dog has been rescued by police after its owner dunked it in a London canal in a heinous attack on the defenseless animal.

Police posted a picture on Twitter showing the dog now out of harm’s way following the animal’s cruel torture in Southall, west London on Tuesday at 12.45pm.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

The sickening ordeal was captured by a member of the public and posted onto Instagram.The man can be seen wearing a Union Jack hoodie as he launches the terrified pooch into the water.

After a swift response Ealing Police tweeted: “Police are investigating after it was reported a man repeatedly submerged a dog in the Grand Union canal Southall on 7 April.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested The dog is now with our officers.”

People on social media reported the video to the RSPCA who are asking people with information to contact 0300 1234 999 or call the police on 101.



