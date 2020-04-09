Patient caught pinching health materials from hospital in Spain’s Mallorca

THEFT: Police officers surprised the women with more than €400 of surgical items. CREDIT: Son Espases – Hospital Universitari Facebook @SonEspases

A PATIENT who tried to walk out of a hospital in Mallorca’s capital Palma with more than €400 worth of stolen health material in the early hours of Wednesday morning is under arrest.

Police surprised the 38-year-old woman with two boxes packed with surgical use items before she could leave the Son Espases.

Officers had been at the hospital keeping a watch on an individual who had been detained when staff tipped them off that the 38-year-old was wandering around the corridors even though she had been discharged several hours earlier, raising suspicions she could be up to no good.

Police charged the woman with theft.



