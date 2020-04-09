NHS Doctor who warned Boris Johnson about lack of Personal Protective Equipment dies of coronavirus

Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, the NHS doctor who warned the Prime Minister that staff didn’t have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) has died himself from the coronavirus, he lost his battle against the disease away after spending the past 15 days in hospital.

The 53-year-old was a locum urologist who worked at Homerton Hospital in east London, he died on Wednesday at Queen’s Hospital in Romford on Wednesday.

On March 18, in an urgent message to Boris Johnson, Dr. Chowdhury wrote that the PM needed to ensure personal protective equipment for “each and every NHS worker in the UK”.

He told Johnson that healthcare workers “are in direct contact with patients” and have a “human right like others to live in this world disease-free with our family and children”.

In his original Facebook post, he wrote: “Dear and Respectable Prime Minister Mr. Boris Johnson, please ensure urgently Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for each and every NHS health worker in the UK.

“Remember we may be doctors, nurses, HCAs, allied health workers who are in direct contact with patients but we are also human beings to practice human rights like others to live in this world disease-free with our family and children.



