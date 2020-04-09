Most British Banks Unite to help Customers facing Financial Difficulty

THE majority of British Banks and Building Societies have received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to grant interest free overdrafts of up to £500 to customers with good credit records.
Each bank is making a different offer to customers although RBS/NatWest which still has British government involvement is initially the most parsimonious of the biggest banks, just undertaking to only charge 18.9 per cent!
All of these offers start in April and some are guaranteed until July but individuals with UK accounts should check directly with their banks to see the exact options.