Locals in Duqeusa left Mortified at Easter Suicide Attempt on The Costa-del-sol Spain

Reports in the early hours of the morning came in of attempted suicide in the Port of Duquesa.

An early inspection of the picture taken from a balcony window seems to show a woman throwing herself off a top floor Balcony.

Locals commented on the picture saying “some people have no money, what are they supposed to do”‘ and “Sanchez should realise we cannot go on like this”…

-- Advertisement --

Here is the full picture and please check back later for more information on this story.

Please remember, you are not alone! Here are the details for the Samaritans in Spain.

Don’t suffer in silence… there are a number of ways you can get in touch: ​Call FREEPHONE 900 525 100 between 10am and 10pm* to talk to a trained listener in total confidence.

Call in to our Drop-In Centre at Punta Marina between 10am and 6pm Monday to Saturday … no appointment necessary. ​*Currently 10am to 6pm on Sundays