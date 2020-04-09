Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 02.00am GMT today), more than 1,513,935 people have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 1,430,528, yesterday.

Of today’s total, 1,095,771 people are currently infected, of which 48,078 (4 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 418,164 cases, 329,731 have recovered or have been discharged. However, 88,433 have died from the disease to date.

The US continues to be the country with the most Covid-19 cases (430,902), followed by Spain (148,220) and Italy (139,422). The US also has the most new cases (30,567), followed by Spain (6,278), Germany (5,663) and the UK (5,491).

The US registered the most deaths in the last 24 hours (1,925), followed by the UK (938) and Spain (747). However, Italy continues to be the country with the highest death toll from the disease (17,669), followed by Spain (14,792) and the US (14,766). Here’s a breakdown of the lastest data from Worldometer.



