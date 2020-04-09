Latest Spanish Blockbuster Films online for Free from RTVE

FOUNDED by the Spanish Government, the RTVE TV channel is about to launch a specialist online free film channel featuring some of the most popular and successful recent Spanish films by directors such as Pedro Almodóvar and Javier Fesser.

New films will be added regularly during April to the somos-cine site and although they will of course be broadcast in Spanish, this is a chance for those expatriates who either speak the language or want to improve their knowledge in a fun way to see latest blockbusters.