LATEST: Costa Blanca’s Benidorm in complete lockdown as of 7am this morning as Spanish police close all five main access points

A COMPLETE lockdown of Benidorm was enforced at 7am this morning, with all five access points to the popular resort closed off.

Only emergency and “essential” vehicles are being allowed to enter or leave the town, and while the intensified controls have been put in place prior to the Easter weekend, no official end date has been given and the measures could extend beyond the holiday period.

Benidorm Council and police force are “shielding” the town in anticipation of an influx of people trying to enter or leave the town over the Easter break.

There have been many reports of families travelling from cities to spend lockdown in second homes, of which Mayor, Toni Perez, says there are many in Benidorm.

But he added, as of yesterday, when he announced the measure, “no movement in thisd regard” had been detected.

As of this morning, controls have been place at Avenidas Villajoyosa, Juan Pablo II, Beniarda, Comunidad Europea and Comunidad Valenciana, to prevent unessential movement.

Controls have also been stepped up in the centre of the town.

Perez said this should not be an issue as, in line with State of Alarm measures, there should be less traffic on the roads, “apart from the emergency services”.





He praised the work done “from the minute go” to control movement by the Local Police, National Police, Guardia Civil and the various municipal departments.

He also highlighted the “model behavior” of the citizens of Benidorm “when it comes to compliance with the confinement”, showing “their solidarity”. The following video shows the empty streets of a normally bustling resort.

CREDIT: Martin Georgiev Benev/Rainbow Benidorm