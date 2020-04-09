Internet Giant Google bans the use of video conferencing app Zoom over security worries

Search engine giant Google has banned video chat app Zoom from its employees’ laptops, the decision was taken because of security and privacy concerns about the way the app works.

It is just the latest major company to stop using the app. While it has surged in popularity since people started to work and study from home under coronavirus lockdowns, those extra users have brought increased scrutiny to the app’s many security and privacy failings.

Many, including the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, have been using Zoom during the coronavirus crisis. Recently a doctor took one look at Boris Johnson on a ‘Zoom’ video conference and told him to go to the hospital immediately, US President Trump often used to call the PM with Zoom, not anymore.

Google have said that corporate computers will no longer be able to use its app because it is insecure.

“Recently, our security team informed employees using Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for apps used by our employees,” a Google spokesperson said.

Zoom has been criticised for leaking its users’ information, making it relatively easy for people to engage in “zoombombing” and crash into meetings, and failing to keep to promises that conversations are end-to-end encrypted to keep them private and secure.



