India’s Coronavirus lockdown reduces pollution and unveils the natural beauty of the peaks of the Himalayas

ALONG with the rest of the world, in late March Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered the quarantine of India’s 1.3 billion people in a desperate attempt to try to contain the new Coronavirus.

About two weeks after the blockade was imposed, India welcomed clearer skies. Due to this occurrence, Dhauladhar Mountain, which is part of the Himalayan mountain range, could be seen even from Jalandhar, 230 kilometres away.

Hundreds of people were amazed by an extremely rare sight that had not been observed since World War II, the tops of the Himalayan mountains in very clear sight.

Photographers in India rushed to their rooftops to capture the scene, generated by the lack of air pollution.

“For the first time after World War II, the Himalayan ranges are visible 230 kilometres away, due to less air pollution,” said a Reddit user.

Local authorities warned Saturday that the blockades are likely to continue spreading in certain areas of the country, as the number of coronavirus cases has now exceeded 3,000 people.



