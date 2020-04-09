IBI rebates for Calpe’s less well-off

CALPE town hall is set to reduce last year’s IBI rates for householders of modest means.

This includes under-65s receiving Social Security pensions, the over-65s and long-term unemployed, municipal sources revealed.

-- Advertisement --

To be eligible, it is necessary to be registered on the Padron as a resident of the property in question, which should be the householder’s habitual residence and their only property in Calpe.

Rebates of 75 per cent will be available, with a €400 limit, although another 10 per cent will be added for one-parent families as well as claimants who are disabled or are the victims of gender violence.

Applicants should not already be receiving IBI reductions for large families and need to be up to date with their taxes and Social Security payments.

Last year Calpe town hall received 126 requests for IBI reductions and gave out €30,000 in rebates.



