Dutch Woman Beats Covid-19 in Becoming World’s Oldest Survivor at 107 Years

A 107-YEAR-OLD Dutch woman has recovered from the coronavirus, which makes her the world’s oldest recorded survivor of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cornelia Ras fell ill on March 17, which was the day after her 107th birthday.

-- Advertisement --

She had gone to a church service with her fellow residents from her residential home on Goeree-Overflakkee, an island in the southwest of the Netherlands.

She and 40 others at the service were subsequently diagnosed as carrying the virus.

Sadly a dozen of that group have since passed away, but Cornelia got some good news this week that she had beaten the infection. “We did not expect her to beat this,” said her niece Maaike de Groot in an interview with the Dutch AD newspaper.

“She takes no medicines, still walks well and gets down on her knees every night to thank the Lord. From the looks of it, she will be able to continue to do so.”

Before Cornelia’s story, the oldest widely documented coronavirus survivor was Bill Lapschies, a 104-year-old American.



