Donald Trump Calls Out Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, as An Example of What Not To Do

The quick test fiasco Spain encountered when buying medical tests off of a Chinese supplier has generated great mistrust within the white house and in the process given Spain a bad reputation.

Spain’s logistic fiasco when buying 58,000 faulty tests to diagnose the coronavirus has set an example for other countries in what not to do as they fight against the pandemic. Even the White House has recognised the error Spain committed, and Donald Trump exclaimed that “This cannot happen in the United States!” because the material must be “tested, analysed and investigated”

At the peak of the coronavirus crisis in Spain, when the country needed the tests the most, Fernando Simon, the Director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, admitted that the tests bought off of a Chinese supplier were of a bad quality. Out of 640,000 tests bought, the government had to return 8,000 of them and didn’t distribute an additional 50,000 of them.

The lack of testing has been a great difficulty for governments worldwide during this pandemic. An early detection of the coronavirus can allow for the individual to keep quarantine and stay away from others to not spread the infection.

“It has happened to Spain and to others. We cannot allow them to send us faulty material” said Donald Trump. When asked on how he would assure this from not happening, Trump responded by saying that it is important to know your supplies and what you are buying.



