Despite the Coronavirus Guinness owners decide to pay Dividend to Shareholders

THERE’S money in the black stuff but that’s not just oil as owners of Guinness, Diageo have decided to buck the trend by paying a good dividend to their shareholders.

This goes very much against the grain of other large organisations which have cancelled or postponed theirs but Diageo are paying 27.41p per share held with payments made in UK and USA during April.

More than 50 per cent of Guinness sales are made in pubs and bars but whilst that revenue is lost, there has been an increase in sales through stores and supermarkets.