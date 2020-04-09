Costa del Sol’s Malaga Bar Association creates a free legal assistance service on matters related to the coronavirus crisis

The Governing Board of the Malaga Bar Association has agreed to offer free legal assistance on matters related to the coronavirus crisis.

THE dean, Francisco Javier Lara, said the Lawyers’ Association “cannot turn its back on society, especially on citizens in a situation of vulnerability, in the face of a catastrophe such as the present one.”

The initiative is aimed at people who benefit from Free Justice, non-governmental non-profit organisations (NGOs) and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that prove insufficient resources and have their registered office in region.

-- Advertisement --

And the Bar Association of Malaga will encourage institutions to join the scheme.

Legal assistance will be provided on the matters most affected by the current situation, including labour, criminal, family, civil, gender violence, contentious-administrative, foreigners, prison and commercial.

Members of the public, NGOs or SMEs can request advice by sending an e-mail to consultacovid19@icamalaga.es.

They must provide: name and surname, ID card/NIE/Passport, full address, telephone number, e-mail address, subject and a brief description of the query.

Once it has been verified they meet the requirements, the Bar will put the defendant in contact with an appropriate lawyer.





In addition, the Malaga Bar Association has approved actions to help lawyers during the crisis.

These include measures to support motherhood / fatherhood and long-term patients, the creation of a €600,000 fund to help lawyers, the suspension of the fee for the second quarter of 2020 (approximately €600,000), the purchase of gloves and masks to make them available to lawyers on duty, and an easy to understand ERTE information pack.

The association is also offering free online training for its members, and has approved the payment of the fees of the General Council of Spanish Lawyers (CGAE) and the Andalucian Council of Bar Associations (CADECA), amounting to €350,000.