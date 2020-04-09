Coronavirus: Mourners at UK funeral procession ‘blatantly ignored’ lockdown rules

Mourners at a funeral procession in Northern Ireland ‘blatantly ignored’ advice to limit the spread of coronavirus, police have said.

IMAGES have been posted online of the procession as Francie McNally, a former Sinn Fein councillor, was taken for burial.

A large crowd can be seen gathered and detectives say they have begun an investigation. Superintendent Mike Baird said: “It is very disappointing to see some people blatantly ignored health advice and breached current legislation by attending the funeral.

“In doing so, they not only put themselves at risk but also put at risk close family members of the deceased and those officiating at the funeral.”

The former public representative and businessman was buried at St Patrick’s Church, Ballinderry, Mid Ulster.

His family had previously assured officers that only family members would attend and that people may pay their respects as the funeral cortege passed by coming out into their gardens or the front of their homes.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said an investigation is under way and a file is being prepared for submission to the Public Prosecution Service for any breaches of the new laws around social distancing.



