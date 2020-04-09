Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson who plays Steve McDonald has coronavirus

GET well wishes have been pouring in after Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson revealed he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The actor, who has played Street Cars boss Steve McDonald since 1989, opened up about his ordeal on Twitter after contracting Covid-19.

He said he was diagnosed by his symptoms because no test was available.

On Thursday afternoon the soap star told fans that it was his first day out of bed, and he was starting to feel ‘a little better.’

“First day out of bed today, starting to feel a little better after contracting the virus,” he revealed.

“My main symptom was gastric and still is bloody awful, but lucky to not have respiratory.

“Stay safe everyone x.”





Simon, 45, was flooded with messages from his Corrie co-stars.

Elle Mulvaney, who plays his on-screen daughter Amy Barlow, told him: “Get well soon.”

Charlie Lawson, who plays Steve’s dad Jim McDonald, asked: “Were you tested?”

And Simon replied: “No test available, was diagnosed via symptoms.”

Pressed on how it was diagnosed, Simon explained: “According to the doctor diarrhoea is the new most common symptom.”