Brits flout lockdown rules by ‘inhaling hippy crack’ – as others sunbathe across UK

A GROUP of selfish Brits were caught inhaling balloons as they flouted coronavirus lockdown rules in Hampstead Heath today.



Others were spotted sunbathing topless and enjoying barbecues on the beach.

It comes as forces across the UK are preparing to ramp up enforcement of coronavirus regulations with tomorrow set to be the hottest Good Friday ever.

In a blatant breach of the lockdown rules, a group of teens were spotted inhaling balloons in Hampstead Heath, in North London, this afternoon.

One onlooker said: “They were in a group of around five or six. They were sat drinking from plastic bottles and inhaling balloons.

“They were clearly ignoring the lockdown rules.”





Brits were also snapped soaking up the sun on Brighton Beach today, while police ordered a couple to put out their barbecue.

As the country heads into the Easter bank holiday weekend, No 10 said it is at a “critical juncture” in the battle to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman made clear there can be no early lifting of the strict social distancing rules, urging the public to “stick with it”.

Tourist hotspots have said holidaymakers and second homeowners are not welcome during the Easter weekend, as they urged visitors to stay at home.

Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley said his force was only “a few days away” from imposing road blocks and searching shopping trolleys for non-essential items if people continued to flout the rules.

“If things don’t improve, and we don’t get the compliance we would expect, then the next stage will be road blocks and it will be stopping people to ask why they are going, where they’re going,” he said.

“This is about reasonableness and if people are not reasonable in terms of the journeys and the trips they are taking, they are going to fall foul of the law.”

Cheshire police said there were plans for patrols on major roads, with officers stopping drivers to check whether their travel was essential, while Avon and Somerset said they would have more police on the roads.