Britain takes to the street to applaud the NHS and key workers in the fight against Coronavirus

Millions of Brits all over the country took to their doorsteps to clap for NHS staff and key workers this evening, for the third Thursday in a row amid the coronavirus outbreak.

People all over the country showed their appreciation for key workers continuing to work during the outbreak and lockdown.

For the past two weeks, NHS workers have been the recipients of the cheers and claps from the nation.

But last week the event, organised by the Clap For Our Carers campaign, was expanded to include all key workers, such as supermarket staff, the emergency services and teachers who are continuing to work.