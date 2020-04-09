Bride & Groom Arrested for Going Ahead with Wedding During Lockdown

A NEWLY married couple in South Africa spent their honeymoon behind bars after going ahead with their wedding despite coronavirus lockdown measures.

All 50 guests were also arrested, including the pastor, after a tip-off that the marriage going ahead in KwaZulu-Natal despite bans on public gatherings.

The groom was seen helping his new wife into a police van in her wedding dress shortly after the mass arrest in Richards Bay.

A police spokesman said the couple would be ‘spending their honeymoon under stringent bail conditions.’

South Africa has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa, at 1,845 with 18 deaths, but that figure is expected to rise as the government embarks on a mass testing drive.

According to the rules, people are only allowed to leave their homes for essential tasks like buying food or seeking medical help.





South African President Cyril Ramaphosa put the communications minister on ‘special leave’ for two months on Wednesday and docked a month of her pay for breaking the rules of a countrywide lockdown by having lunch with a former official.