BREAKING: UK Announces Another 887 Coronavirus Deaths Taking Toll to 7,984

THE UK has recorded a further 887 deaths caused by coronavirus, taking the total to 7,984.

The latest figures are a combination of England, Scotland, and Wales who all released their figures today.

-- Advertisement --

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced this afternoon that 81 more people had died in hospitals there, taking the national total to 447.

Wales confirmed a further 41 fatalities, increasing its own number of victims to 286, and 765 more people are reported to have died in England.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon spoke out about the UK’s lockdown today and said there is ‘no possibility’ that it will end any time soon.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister remains in intensive care with Covid-19, but his condition is believed to be gradually improving.

His spokesman said today: “The PM had a good night and continues to improve in intensive care at St Thomas’s. He is in good spirits.”



