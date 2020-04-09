BREAKING NEWS: Spanish Health Ministry Report on Today’s Coronavirus Figures

AFTER showing a steady decline over the past weeks raising hopes of an end to the nightmare, Spanish health officials announced a further 683 people with Covid-19 have died bringing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths in the country to 15,238.

Although not exactly what we wanted to hear it still remains that there have been 52,165 patients cured and discharged from hospitals across the country, there is hope that soon we will see a turnaround in new cases and lower deaths.

