BREAKING NEWS: Covid-19 cases & deaths in Spain’s Catalunia fall to lowest levels in 14 days

ACCORDING to Catalunia’s health authorities, both new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and deaths from the disease have fallen to their lowest levels in two weeks.

Approximately 684 new cases have been registered in the region today, taking Catalunia’s total to 31,727. Around 83 deaths from the disease were also registered on Thursday, totalling 3,231 deaths in the region. A total of 13,513 people that were hospitalised have also recovered from the disease to date.

The total number of people with the disease in the whole of Spain, however, has surged to 152,446, which includes 5,756 newly diagnosed cases in the past 24 hours. On Thursday, 683 more fatalities were registered, with the country’s total death toll standing at 15,238.