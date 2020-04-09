Boris is in fantasy land’ over Brexit deal by December as Italian PM predicts collapse of the EU

The Italian Prime Minister has insisted that the EU faces a ‘real risk’ of collapse as he read a leaked letter that said “Boris is in fantasy land if he expects a Brexit deal by December’

Italy’s Prime Minister claimed the coronavirus outbreak is the biggest challenge faced by the bloc since World War 2, as he urged EU leaders to step up. He said: “It’s a big challenge to the existence of Europe and the history of Europe. We’re not just writing pages in the books of economics, we’re writing pages in history books.

Spain has still do sit down and discuss the future of Gibraltar, a planned meeting for Madrid in March this year was cancelled due to the coronavirus. A recent economical study showed the UK stands to lose hundreds of millions of pounds should a deal not be reached in December.

The first thing Boris has to do when he is recovered is to re-start Brexit talks and make an”Exit for Brexit” plan to guide the UK on its maiden journey as a non-European country into 2021.

Angela Merkel’s EU ambassador has warned the bloc must shelve non-essential work to focus on rebuilding its economy after overcoming the coronavirus crisis. The leaked letter from Michael Clauss to Berlin cast doubt over the UK and EU’s post-Brexit trade negotiations, which have ground to a halt because of the global pandemic.

He said: “From now on, the focus will be on the ability of the European institutions to act, crisis management, exit, and reconstruction – possibly maintaining the EU integration itself. The success of our presidency will be measured against this.”

Worst still the study carried out by top UK economists revealed that Brexit will have soon cost the UK more than all its payments to the EU over the past 47 years put together!



