Another day of coronavirus infection increase on Spain’s Costa Almeria

CONFIRMED coronavirus cases have gone up for the second day in a row in Almeria, a depressing report after Tuesday’s encouraging news of zero new infections or deaths in 24 hours.

Another 17 people in the province have tested positive since Wednesday, putting the total to date at 395.

Of these, 168 have required hospitalisation and 32 are being treated in intensive care.

There has also been another coronavirus-related death. The grim provincial tally is now 27, although some Spanish press are reporting that five residents of a Roquetas de Mar old age people’s home have also lost their lives to Covid-19 this week.

As of today Thursday 63 people in Almeria have recovered from the virus, up from 54 a day earlier.