Andy Murray is Making Tennis Return In Madrid – Virtually!

EX-WORLD number one, Andy Murray, returns to tennis action later this month after his recent injury problems, but he’ll barely have to move a muscle!

The former Wimbledon and US Open winner will be playing in the virtual Madrid Open, as players go online onto the Tennis World Tour video game to raise money for those struggling in the sport and people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The event in Madrid is normally an important part of the clay court season building up to the French Open in Paris in May.

All tennis though has been suspended due to the pandemic until at least mid-July, with the French Open rescheduled for the end of September.

Andy Murray, who is bound to maintain his competitive spirit, is amongst the first stars to sign up for the Madrid virtual tournament, which will feature 32 players and run from April 27 to April 30.

Another Grand Slam winner, Angelique Kerber, is the first top line female star to join.

“It’s a new challenge for us the players, and something that has never been done before,” said Kerber.





“It’s exciting and a good opportunity to compete from home in a new format. I’m looking forward to taking part.”

French player Lucas Pouille and Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro have also announced that they will be getting involved.

Each male and female winner will decide how much of a €150,000 prize to donate to lower-tier current tennis players who are suffering financially because the sport has been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An additional €50,000 will be given to towards the social impact of the pandemic.