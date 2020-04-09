Airlines face further delays returning to Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca as Air Crew need to be re-certified

Whilst regular airlines to Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are ‘biting at the bit’ to get back to the skies, delays could be imminent due to the British lockdown currently in place.

AS Spain wants to return to normal as soon as possible to salvage the year and businesses fight for survival who depend on tourists for their main income, airlines face a delay even when they get the green light to fly.

Whilst Britain remains under lockdown which looks highly likely as death counts continue to rise heavily in Britain, red tape from the aviation authorities could delay procedures of getting aircraft back in the skies.

All air crew according to aviation expert Roger Watkins will have to be recertified which will take a lot of time and expense and will have to visit doctors who are currently under pressure in Britain dealing with the Coronavirus issue.

Without special tests for air crew they can’t be certified and without will not be allowed to fly and they will have to wait until UK lockdown procedures are finished first and so won’t be able to be achieved easily.

Watkins told the Euro Weekly News: “I think the likes of Vueling will get out the traps first as it’s expected the Spanish lockdown will end before the UK lockdown, although re- certification of all air crew will cause airlines delays getting back in the sky, especially as it will be more important than ever for air crew to checked over. It’s not like just catching a bus, serious safety of the passengers has to be adhered to at all times, not just the safety of the plane but all its crews from the pilots to the cabin crew. It’s going to take ages for so many to be checked over, I predict a slow roll out when airlines do actually get the green light again of when they can get airborne.”



