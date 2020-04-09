Age Concern in Spain’s Mallorca government authorised to assist during Covid-19 crisis

THE Balearic Island government has recognized Age Concern Mallorca as one of the entities helping during the Covid-19 crisis.

The organisation reported that this means its volunteers have authorisation from the islands’ administration to travel where necessary to aid English-speaking members of the community.

Age Concern Mallorca’s volunteers are providing various kinds of essential assistance.

They can drop off shopping and necessary items for those unable to do it themselves, and help with medical appointments and access to the various kinds of assistance the government is offering.

There may be those who want something a bit less formal, and Age Concern volunteers are happy to just call and have a chat with people who are isolated on their own. They can also signpost people to various kinds of therapists providing online help to people suffering because of the health emergency confinement

In exceptional cases Age Concern can arrange for patients who need transport to hospital or doctors’ appointments.

The organisation emphasized that during this crisis it is still helping all English-speaking residents in Mallorca, and that its services are open to all who need their help.





And while the focus is on non-Spanish speakers, they are of course there if any Spanish residents need their help too.

To get in touch with Age Concern Mallorca telephone 678 352 040 or email mallorca@ageconcern.org.es