Aerial support drafted in to help enforce State of Alarm measures in Spain’s Costa Blanca 24 hours after roof party broken up in Benidorm

Aerial support has been drafted in as Covid-19 State of Alarm measures are intensified across the Alicante Province.

As of this morning, a helicopter has been transferred to the province from the Air Service of the Community Police Headquarters in Valencia.

The additional resources will allow intensified surveillance, and come 24 hours after National Police broke up a party on the roof of an apartment block in Benidorm.

Six people, only one of whom lived in the block, were fined for breaching Covis-19 State of Alarm measures.

At around 4pm yesterrday, National Police received a call from a neighbour reporting a group of young people drinking alcohol and partying on the roof, despite a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officers discovered five men and one woman, listening to music and drinking, and charged them all with a “crime of not complying with the State of Alarm”.

In addition, three were fined for possession of marijuana.



