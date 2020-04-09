660 Illegal Parties with DJs & Fireworks Shut Down by Manchester Police Last Weekend

Greater Manchester Police has warned people not to break lockdown rules over Easter, after it had to break up 660 parties last weekend.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had to shut down 660 illegal parties last weekend, as people continued to break lockdown rules in mass.

Some parties even included DJs, firework displays and even bouncy castles.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said “each and every one of us need take this seriously.”

There were 1,132 coronavirus-related breaches reported between Saturday and Tuesday, the force said. That included 494 house parties and 166 street parties.

Greater Manchester’s mayor Andy Burnham said such behaviour was “completely unacceptable”.





“They are putting everybody at risk,” he said.

“The vast majority of people in Greater Manchester are observing the guidelines, but we cannot have a situation where we’ve got people flouting the rules.

“If you are going out and about you are putting at risk the most vulnerable members of our community and you need to have a good hard look at yourself.”