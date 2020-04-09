400,000 tune into online Youtube ‘demonstration’ calling for the resignation of Spain’s President

AROUND 400,000 of Spain’s citizens are reported to have tuned into a Youtube programme calling for the resignation and prosecution of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over the party’s ‘lies’ and ‘mishandling’ of the coronavirus crisis, just a few hours ago.

The online programme called #GobiernoDimision – the first online demonstration against the Government, created by disgruntled journalists and columnists such as Javier Negre, Carlos Cuesta and Cristina Seguí, launched a ferocious attack of the Government’s handling of the Coronavirus.

The presenters, some of whom are also supporters of the opposition party Vox, accused the Government of not taking adequate measures to protect the population from the pandemic, as well as hiding the real number of fatalities from the public. It also criticised the Sanchez’s party of responding to the coronavirus crisis too late, and allowing the March 8th International Women’s Day demonstrations to go ahead. They also highlighted the Ministry of Health’s incompetence of buying Covid-19 rapid tests that did not work from an unlicensed Chinese company, amongst other gripes.

Promoting the online programme on his Twitter feed, Vox’s Santiago Abascal, wrote: “The Government is not telling the truth, and the Spanish are fed up with it. I understand why society is preparing to survive the Government’s attacks, lies and threats.”

The one-sided online programme not only blamed the coronavirus for the huge numbers of deaths in the country, but also the Government for ‘badly handling’ the crisis. However, Vox is the only party to ask President Pedro Sanchez for his resignation, and threaten legal action against the Government for its mishandling of the crisis.



